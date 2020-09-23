Cameron Schools to switch to virtual learning until Oct. 7 due to COVID-19 cases

CAMERON, Oklahoma — Cameron School Superintendent John Long announced that the entire district will be going virtual beginning this week due to COVID-19 cases.
Long says the district has had some positive COVID-19 tests reported at Cameron Schools.
Starting Thursday (Sept. 24) the high school is switching to virtual learning.
Long says to try to help parents find daycare, the elementary will start virtual learning on Friday (Sept. 25).
Traditional school on campus will resume on Oct. 7.
“We started day one of school providing every student with an online curriculum, Chromebook and hot spot and I believe we are very well prepared to offer classes online as well as we have at school,” Long said "Our staff has worked extremely hard and will continue coming to school every day preparing the students for daily lessons."
For the past two weeks, students have been doing classes online every Friday. Long says this was to prepare them in case they had to switch to virtual learning.
During the 14 days, the district will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for students. All a parent has to do is call the school and ask for Missy.