Cameron Schools to switch to virtual learning until Oct. 7 due to COVID-19 cases

“We started day one of school providing every student with an online curriculum, Chromebook and hot spot and I believe we are very well prepared to offer classes online as well as we have at school,” Long said "Our staff has worked extremely hard and will continue coming to school every day preparing the students for daily lessons."



For the past two weeks, students have been doing classes online every Friday. Long says this was to prepare them in case they had to switch to virtual learning.



During the 14 days, the district will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for students. All a parent has to do is call the school and ask for Missy.