Lonoke County judge rules Cabot schools' mask mandate will stay in effect

CABOT, Ark. — The Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore denied the motion for temporary restraining order in regard to the Cabot School District’s 30 day face covering policy.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, a group of parents filed a lawsuit challenging an Arkansas school district's decision to require masks following a judge's ruling blocking the state's mask mandate ban.
The lawsuit against the Cabot School District argued the local school board did not have the authority to impose the requirement. A similar lawsuit was filed against a northwest Arkansas school district last week.
The district’s 30 day face covering policy will remain in effect and will be reviewed in the near future by the Cabot School Board.
The district comment any further on the matter, according to the school's website.