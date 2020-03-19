Black Hills Energy extends energy assistance program amid COVID-19

Energy payment assistance for any heating source is available to Black Hills Energy customers and other residents who reside in the BHE service areas in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — In these uncertain times, many Arkansas families are wondering how they will meet all of their family’s needs.

Black Hills Energy is reminding customers and residents of the assistance available through Hearts Warming Homes, a partnership with the Salvation Army.

Energy payment assistance for any heating source is available to Black Hills Energy customers and other residents who reside in the Black Hills Energy service areas in Arkansas.

While spring is upon us, and temperatures are rising, families may be in need as our daily lives and income are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payment assistance is typically available between November and April each year. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills Energy is extending the assistance period through May 31, 2020 to offer additional help to families in need.

“It’s important to us that we help customers where we can,” said Wes Ashton, vice president of Arkansas natural gas operations for Black Hills Energy. “These are uncertain times for all of us, and we continue to look for ways to help those around us while protecting the health and safety of our customers, employees and communities.”

For more information on Black Hills Energy’s response to COVID-19 visit: www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Those seeking energy payment assistance can contact the Salvation Army at 1-800-227-2156 or the United Way’s 211 hotline.

You can help too by donating to Black Hills Cares. Donations are matched dollar for dollar and sent to the Salvation Army who administers the Hearts Warming Homes program. To give, check the box on your payment stub to indicate how you’d like to donate, or enroll online at blackhillsenergy.com/bhcares.