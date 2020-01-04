Black Hills Energy commits $375,000 to COVID-19 community relief efforts

Black Hills Energy partnered with state and local non-profits to identify and address needs and allocated more than $20,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Black Hills Energy announced plans to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across its eight-state service area, including more than $20,000 in Arkansas.

This investment is supported by Black Hills Energy Arkansas Gas as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy.

The company released the following statement saying in part:

As the impact of the coronavirus grows, Black Hills Energy’s number one priority is the continued safety of its customers, employees and communities. After assessing the growing needs in communities it serves, Black Hills Energy designated $375,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically, as we witness it impact communities where our families, friends and customers live, work and raise families,” said Black Hills Energy president and chief executive officer, Linn Evans. “As a provider of critical electric and gas services, we are committed to ensuring all the communities we serve maintain access to these services, but our care for our customers goes well beyond providing these services. We have been by our customers’ sides throughout all of the challenges over the last 136 years and will continue to do so through this challenge too.”

Black Hills Energy partnered with state and local non-profits to identify and address needs and allocated more than $20,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas.

“We continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment and are working daily to contribute in a meaningful way in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and helping those who are impacted,” said Black Hills Energy Vice President of Gas Operations, Wes Ashton. “In Arkansas we will partner with the following organizations who are helping with food insecurity across our service area: Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, River Valley Regional Food Bank and Food Bank of North Central Arkansas”.

Additionally, Black Hills Energy offers options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections.

Earlier this month Black Hills Energy also announced that it has extended the Hearts Warming Homes energy assistance program through May 31, 2020, offering additional help to families in need. Those seeking energy payment assistance can contact the Salvation Army at 1-800-227-2156 or the United Way’s 211 hotline.