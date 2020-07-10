Bentonville woman returns home after spending three months in the hospital with COVID-19

Susan Hagensicker was put in a medically induced coma two days after being admitted to the hospital and didn't wake up for seven weeks.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville woman is now a cancer and coronavirus survivor and is happy to be home after spending three months in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

“I’m so glad to be home, so glad to be home," she said. "I’m still weak, I’m still trying to get around with help, but I’m doing good."

On July 6 she tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. Two days later her condition worsened, and she was put in a medically induced coma on a ventilator and was in a coma for seven weeks.

While in the hospital she had two strokes and was only given a 30% chance of making it. She credits the healthcare workers who took care of her for beating the odds.

“I’ve been through so much in my lifetime with different things, that I’ve always been able to get out of it and it’s been so inspiring and so wonderful and the support from the community that we’ve had, it helps a lot,” she said.

While Susan was in the coma her husband Larry, who also had COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital and spent two weeks before getting to go home. He says it was extremely tough to hear his wife might not make it, especially with him also sick in the hospital.

“I was able to go see her down in the COVID-19 ICU and it was very hard, very hard because I was having a hard time breathing too," Larry said. "It was hard but we made it through it."