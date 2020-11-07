Bentonville to discuss possible face mask ordinance

The Bentonville City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday to discuss the proposal and whether or not to put it on the agenda for possible vote Tuesday.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville released the proposal outline for a possible face coverings ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Bentonville City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday (July 13) to discuss the proposal and whether or not to put it on the agenda for a possible vote at the City Council meeting Tuesday (July 14).

The following are highlights included in the proposed ordinance should the City Council choose to place on the agenda for the Council meeting on for approval: