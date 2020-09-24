Bentonville Schools to allow high school students to work from home for two weeks due to COVID-19

This first home permit option will begin Monday, Sept. 28 for grades 9-12 only and be effective for two weeks.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — While the positive COVID-19 cases at Bentonville School District's high schools remain low, the district has identified a case of possible community spread of the virus among high school students.

To be proactive in controlling the spread of COVID-19, the district is offering to let students who opted for a blended learning schedule to work from home for the next two weeks.

The district says it will still provide students the opportunity to continue to participate fully in fine arts and athletics.

Teachers will continue to teach blended school or face to face for those in the traditional classroom. Each teacher will upload assignments in the Google Classroom but will not be able to provide recorded live lessons for students who choose to learn at home.

Click here to sign up for the two week home permit option.

This first home permit option will begin Monday, Sept. 28 for grades 9-12 only and be effective for two weeks.

Should the need for this option continue, the district will allow students to reapply for an additional two week home permit, and placement will be based upon the student's successful completion of assigned work.

According to the district, this home permit requires the student to show initiative with school work, contact teachers via email for additional assistance and complete all work by assigned dates.

Teachers will not be available for calls and clarifications while they are actively teaching students who are present on campus. See the teacher's website for published office hours.

Students choosing a two week home permit can take classes from home and still visit the campus for AAA activity classes and practices.

The district says that it is critical that students choosing the two week home permit practice strict quarantine safeguards at home to avoid additional spread.

In a letter to parents, the district said in part: