Bentonville Schools admin building closed after several staff members test positive for COVID-19

The building will be closed for two weeks while staff members work from home.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District will be closing its administration building due to several staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

There have been 11 confirmed cases in the building.

40 staff members working in the admin building will work remotely until the office reopens on October 22.

"Like so many employees across the country, we’re fighting this pandemic while working to provide the services we know our families need. To allow for deep cleaning of our administrative offices, we’ll close our physical building for the next two weeks but will continue to work remotely," said Leslee Wright, Communications Director for Bentonville Public Schools.

As of Thursday, October 8, there have been 6,989 COVID-19 cases in Benton County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, with 98 of the cases resulting in death.