Bentonville School Board approve mask requirement in schools

On Wednesday, August 11, the school board met in a public meeting to discuss implementing a mask mandate within schools.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School Board met Wednesday to discuss requiring maks in schools for the upcoming school year. This special session comes after a Pulaski County judge blocked ACT 10-02, which bans maks mandates in schools.

The meeting had split reactions from parents with protestors, who stood outside the administration building.

“It shouldn’t be up to the school board to decide that," said Mary Jones, a parent of a Bentonville student.

The meeting has 50 parents and students who RSVP'd to the meeting spoke during the public comment period, both for and against masks.

Dr. Alisha Trent Williams, a parent and pediatrician, spoke at the meeting as an advocate for masking and the impact not wearing a mask has had on her patients.

“Mask protects all of us, even those who don’t believe in them," said Dr. Williams. “I have had to transfer babies all under 12 Arkansas Children’s.”

The meeting resulted in the board approving the mask requirement for ages 3-years-old and up.