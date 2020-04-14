Bentonville PD warns about imposters using phone scam during the pandemic

The Bentonville Police Department is warning the public about two males who are impersonating officers and asking residents to pay fines over the phone.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Police Department is warning the public about two males who are impersonating officers and asking residents to pay fines over the phone using money cards.

According to a press release, on Monday (April 13) a woman received a call from a spoofed City of Bentonville phone number with two males identifying themselves as officers with the police department.

They told the woman she had a warrant for her arrest.

The suspects went on to say she did not have to make an appearance in court because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she could pay the fine of $9,000 in Green-Dot Money Cards.

The suspects remained on the phone with her as she went to multiple locations purchasing money cards. The woman gave the suspects the numbers to the cards, which gave them access to the funds.

Police say they want to remind the public that law enforcement does not request payment for fines in the form of money cards.