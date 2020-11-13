Bentonville high schools pivoting to virtual learning until after Thanksgiving break

A letter was sent to parents by Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones that in part reads, " We ask that you use great caution at this time and reduce community interaction to ensure we can safely resume onsite learning after the holiday. We hope students will stay home as a precaution, and if your child is experiencing COVID symptoms it is imperative you keep your child home. It is our responsibility to do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and, ultimately, our community.".