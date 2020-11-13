x
Bentonville high schools pivoting to virtual learning until after Thanksgiving break

Students will learn from home starting Monday, Nov. 16 until Nov. 30.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville High School and Bentonville West will temporarily pivot to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 16, due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the schools. 

Students will learn virtually until after Thanksgiving break (Monday, Nov. 30).

A letter was sent to parents by Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones that in part reads, " We ask that you use great caution at this time and reduce community interaction to ensure we can safely resume onsite learning after the holiday. We hope students will stay home as a precaution, and if your child is experiencing COVID symptoms it is imperative you keep your child home. It is our responsibility to do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and, ultimately, our community.". 

The Arkansas Department of Health currently reports 1,248 active cases of COVID-19 in Benton County, with 133 of the cases leading to death. It's important to note that not all of these cases are tied to Bentonville Schools. 

