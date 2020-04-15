Bentonville firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

A Bentonville firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, and two other firefighters have placed themselves in quarantine as they await test results.

The identity of the firefighters has not been released.

According to Debbie Griffin, with the City of Bentonville, the firefighter that tested positive was not in contact with the public and had no patient interaction. They are currently in isolation.

The other two firefighters are in self-quarantine and are waiting for test results after coming in contact with the first firefighter.

There is no threat to the public and the Bentonville Fire Department's level of service has not been affected, Griffin said.

"The City of Bentonville is following all CDC and ADH guidelines," Griffin told 5NEWS.

On Wednesday (April 15), Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced there are over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 489 recoveries.