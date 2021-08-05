Bentonville Farmers Market returns COVID-19 safety measures

With COVID-19 Cases continuing to rise, the farmers market has announced it will revert back to the COVID-19 safety protocols implemented throughout 2020.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Farmers Market has announced the use of COVID-19 safety protocols for the market previously implemented in 2020. The decision is a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Arkansas region with state and local health agencies identifying Benton County as having extremely high case levels.

Beginning Saturday, August 7, the market will be restricted to only local farmers and artisans. The promotion of organizations or businesses by vendors will be temporarily pulled from the market to limit unnecessary interactions between guests. The 2020 market season featured vendor tents being spaced ten feet apart and the same setup will be returning for the 2021 season.

“Our primary focus will always be to provide essential access to fresh, locally-grown produce to the community in the safest way possible,” said the Bentonville Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Marpe.

The Bentonville Famers Market will initiate the following additional COVID-19 safety precautions:

Customers are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Customers are asked to limit gathering and maintain a steady flow of foot traffic while making purchases.

All scheduled musical performances have been temporarily suspended to avoid crowds and gatherings.

Face masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event.

Customers should not attend if they are feeling ill, exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

The market will also be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic with available walk-ins from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at 105 South Main Street. Guests will be allowed to receive the vaccine without having a reservation, showing an ID, or insurance card.

The safety measure reinforcement comes after Dowtown Bentonville Inc., the non-profit organization dedicated to building and promoting the Bentonville community, announced the cancellation of the August First Friday Festival. The event was scheduled for August 6 and was expected to draw a crowd of over 8,000 attendees to Bentonville Square.

"We are confident that our Bentonville Farmers Market can continue to run safely as we revert to more stringent safety measures," said downtown Bentonville Inc. Executive Director Andrew Heath. "Our farmers markets draw fewer attendees compared to First Friday, offer a more steady flow of foot traffic, and can be spread out to provide ample room to social distance."

Dowtown Bentonville Inc. said they will continue to speak with medical professionals and assess the safety risks for future community gatherings.