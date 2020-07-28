Bentonville company makes protective shields for classrooms

United Industries is using its resources to make protective desks screens for students this fall.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — United Industries in Bentonville lost half of its business when the pandemic hit, now they're using their facility to make a different product to help keep kids safe this upcoming school year.

The facility is using its resources to make protective desks screens for students this fall.

The screens are supposed to be placed on a desk to help fight germs from sneezing and coughing, and with the clear screen, students will still be able to see the board.

Haas Hall Academy in Springdale is going to be trying them out in one of its classrooms.

“We’re selling in boxes of 25 units, and many are trying to get set up in the classroom and see if this works for them,” said United Industries President, Mark Ferm.

United has already sold 300,000 desk screen units, and they're averaging thirty thousand orders a day.

“It's great to see posts on Facebook about teachers wanting these, so I think it's cool that I'm apart of a process that’s going to help kids and hopefully keep schools safer in the future,” said United Industries worker Riley Macneel.