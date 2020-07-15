Bentonville City Council passes face mask ordinance

The City of Bentonville has passed a new ordinance requiring face coverings in public.

BENTON, Ark. — The City of Bentonville has passed a face coverings ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Bentonville City Council Committee of the Whole met on Monday (July 13) to discuss the proposal and whether or not to put it on the agenda for a vote at the City Council meeting Tuesday (July 14).

At the meeting, the council decided to add the proposal to the agenda and voted on it Tuesday.

The following are highlights included in the proposed ordinance should the City Council choose to place on the agenda for the Council meeting on for approval: