Bentonville City Council passes face mask ordinance

BENTON, Ark. — The City of Bentonville has passed a face coverings ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Bentonville City Council Committee of the Whole met on Monday (July 13) to discuss the proposal and whether or not to put it on the agenda for a vote at the City Council meeting Tuesday (July 14).
At the meeting, the council decided to add the proposal to the agenda and voted on it Tuesday.
The following are highlights included in the proposed ordinance should the City Council choose to place on the agenda for the Council meeting on for approval:
- The City requires citizens to wear face coverings as suggested by the Arkansas Department of Health.
- This ordinance allows the City to support the decisions and actions of business owners related to masks through education.
- Persons who do not want to wear a mask should remain away from businesses that require masks to be worn and should stay at least six feet from non-household members.
- Persons who will not wear a mask if requested by businesses should be asked by the businesses to leave the premises.
- Businesses should report issues regarding the ordinance to the City’s non-emergency number at 479-271-3170.
- The ordinance provides for reasonable accommodations under the ADA and has a clear sunset clause.