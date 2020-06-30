Bentonville considering face mask regulations

Bentonville and Bella Vista officials are pushing for more people to wear face coverings.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, cities in Northwest Arkansas are taking extra steps to slow the spread of the virus.

The Bella Vista City Council passed a resolution Monday (June 29) during a special session to encourage residents to wear face masks. Ultimately the resolution is to encourage residents to use a face covering while in public.

The City of Bentonville started a social media campaign hoping to get everyone on board.

Visit Bentonville is providing signs to businesses asking customers to "#MaskUp" when in public. Leaders in both towns say they want people to take the initiative and wear masks on their own.