x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Bentonville considering face mask regulations

Bentonville and Bella Vista officials are pushing for more people to wear face coverings.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, cities in Northwest Arkansas are taking extra steps to slow the spread of the virus.

Bentonville and Bella Vista officials are pushing for more people to wear face coverings.

The Bella Vista City Council passed a resolution Monday (June 29) during a special session to encourage residents to wear face masks. Ultimately the resolution is to encourage residents to use a face covering while in public.

The City of Bentonville started a social media campaign hoping to get everyone on board.

Visit Bentonville is providing signs to businesses asking customers to "#MaskUp" when in public. Leaders in both towns say they want people to take the initiative and wear masks on their own.

These are both different approaches than the ordinance passed by the Fayetteville City Council. 

RELATED: ABC Agents Will Report To ADH Those Not Complying With State Directives

RELATED: Fayetteville City Council unanimously passes new face mask ordinance