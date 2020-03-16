Benton County judge declares emergency proclamation to help combat coronavirus

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring issued an emergency proclamation on Monday, March 16 to help combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County Judge Barry Moehring issued an emergency proclamation on Monday, March 16, to help combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northwest Arkansas.

The emergency proclamation requests assistance for Benton County Emergency Services.

"This is an unprecedented time. We must respond to this crisis in coordination with other entities for the protection of citizens. This proclamation will enable us to be eligible for federal and state emergency assistance," said County Judge Barry Moehring.

The proclamation states that emergency services in Benton County need additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and that Benton County officials are not able to protect themselves and safely care for the public without PPE from the State of Arkansas.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently declared a public health emergency for the State of Arkansas.