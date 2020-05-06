Benton County reports seventh COVID-19 death

The third death from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Benton County.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video above reflects COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as of Thursday, June 4.

The seventh death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Benton County.

According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, a 39-year-old Bethel Heights woman died Wednesday (June 3).

Oxford said the woman was part of the Marshallese community.

A 59-year-old man from Rogers died from COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 2).

The first COVID-19 death in Benton County was reported on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The victim was a 98-year-old woman with an underlining medical history.

Oxford told 5NEWS diabetics are high on the commonality of the Benton County deaths.

A 44- year-old man, a 71-year-old man, a 62- year-old man, and 92- year-old woman have also passed away in Benton County from COVID-19. 5NEWS working to confirm details surrounding their deaths.

Benton County has had 804 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday (June 5) morning, with 458 of the cases active.

Northwest Arkansas has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since the end of May.

Check back for updates to this developing story.