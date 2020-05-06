Benton County reports seventh COVID-19 death

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video above reflects COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as of Thursday, June 4.
The seventh death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Benton County.
According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, a 39-year-old Bethel Heights woman died Wednesday (June 3).
Oxford said the woman was part of the Marshallese community.
A 59-year-old man from Rogers died from COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 2).
The first COVID-19 death in Benton County was reported on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The victim was a 98-year-old woman with an underlining medical history.
Oxford told 5NEWS diabetics are high on the commonality of the Benton County deaths.
A 44- year-old man, a 71-year-old man, a 62- year-old man, and 92- year-old woman have also passed away in Benton County from COVID-19. 5NEWS working to confirm details surrounding their deaths.
Benton County has had 804 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday (June 5) morning, with 458 of the cases active.
Northwest Arkansas has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since the end of May.
Correction: A version of this article stated that the Bethel Heights woman's death was the third in Benton County. Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford has since clarified that she is seventh death in the county.