Benton County reports first coronavirus death

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County has reported its first death from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Benton County Coroner's office, a 98-year-old female, with an underlining medical history, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8. She entered hospice care on May 14 and passed away on May 22.

The death occurred in her home in the Bentonville area and is not associated with any long-term care facility or area hospital.

The family is working closely with the Arkansas Department of Health and is self-quarantining.

As of Wednesday, May 27, Benton County has had 315 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, with 162 of the cases still active.