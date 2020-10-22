Beloved Heber Springs mother dies from COVID-19

Dorothy Haile's daughter said telling her mother goodbye on an iPad was the most heart-wrenching thing she's ever done.

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A beloved mother from Heber Springs died from coronavirus 10 days ago.

When 77-year-old Dorothy Haile tested positive for coronavirus, she showed no symptoms for nine days. Her daughter thought that was a good sign.

But Ms. Haile took a quick turn for the worse. She died on day 11.

Because she lived in a nursing home, her family was unable to be by her side.

Her daughter said telling her mother goodbye on an iPad was the most heart-wrenching thing she's ever done.

Dorothy Haile leaves behind three kids, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. They say they loved that she loved her family so much. And her daughter says she will miss her smile the most, and the way she would light up when she saw her.