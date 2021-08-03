Baptist Health Urgent Care offering COVID vaccinations on Wednesdays

Baptist Health Urgent Care locations will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Baptist Health Urgent Care centers will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 years of age or older on Wednesdays.

New COVID cases continue to surge in Arkansas, with most being the highly contagious Delta variant.

Vaccines will be available every Wednesday at the 10 Baptist Health Urgent Care locations across Arkansas starting on August 4.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are increasing in Arkansas,” said Baptist Health Urgent Care's chief medical officer Matt Browning, MD. “Getting vaccinated is of great importance to achieve a safe immunity level for our state."

Patients receiving the Moderna vaccine will get their first dose, be monitored for 15 minutes for side effects and be given a vaccine card with their information on it, including the date and time to return for the second dose. After the second dose, health experts say it takes two weeks for the body to build full protection against COVID-19.

The possible side effects of the Moderna vaccine are minimal and may, but not always, include pain and redness of the injection site as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, potentially fever and nausea.

“Viruses constantly change or mutate and several of the currently-known variants are concerning,” Browning emphasized. “Increased vaccinations will lower the chances of further mutations."

The Moderna vaccine is 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 illnesses in people who received the recommended two doses and had no evidence of any previous infection, according to lab data.

Anyone previously infected with COVID-19 is still urged to get the vaccine. Those who have had plasma infusions or monoclonal antibodies should wait 90 days before receiving the vaccine.