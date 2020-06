Baptist Health Family Clinic in Greenwood is offering a drive-thru coronavirus testing event today from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — On Monday (June 22), Baptist Health Family Clinic in Greenwood is offering a second drive-thru testing event for COVID-19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Baptist Health saw a big turnout at its previous screening event in Greenwood on June 17.