Baptist Health-Fort Smith extends drive-thru COVID-19 testing site hours as cases spike

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baptist Health-Fort Smith has added another day to its drive-thru testing site in response to an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.



COVID-19 tests are available by appointment from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the south parking lot of Baptist Health Medical Plaza on Dodson Avenue. Appointments must be scheduled through Baptist Health MyChart.



COVID-19 testing is also available at Baptist Health Urgent Care locations at 7600 Rogers Avenue and 1910 Zero Street in Fort Smith.

Baptist Health says patients can contact the center directly by phone or register online using Hold My Spot. The clinics are asking patients to wait in their vehicles until notified to return for their visit.



Baptist Health says it has seen more people coming to emergency departments for COVID-19 testing and asks that residents please use emergency services appropriately.