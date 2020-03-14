Baptist Health establishes visitor restrictions, temporarily closes Marvin Altman Fitness Center

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Baptist Health is announcing visitation restrictions, as well as temporarily closing Marvin Altman Fitness Center in Fort Smith to support coronavirus outbreak prevention.
All visitors will be screened when they arrive. Patients are only allowed two visitors per day. If visitors exhibit any of the following symptoms, they will not be allowed to visit.
- Fever
- Cough
- Body aches
- Sore throat
Visitors must remain in patient rooms, or they will kindly be asked to leave the building.
All waiting rooms and common areas, such as the cafeteria, will remain closed to visitors until further notice.
Due to public health concern, Marvin Altman Fitness Center will be closed through the end of March.