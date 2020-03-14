Baptist Health establishes visitor restrictions, temporarily closes Marvin Altman Fitness Center

Baptist Health has announced they are putting visitor restrictions in place, as well as temporarily closing Marvin Altman Fitness Center amid coronavirus concerns.

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Baptist Health is announcing visitation restrictions, as well as temporarily closing Marvin Altman Fitness Center in Fort Smith to support coronavirus outbreak prevention.

All visitors will be screened when they arrive. Patients are only allowed two visitors per day. If visitors exhibit any of the following symptoms, they will not be allowed to visit.

Fever

Cough

Body aches

Sore throat

Visitors must remain in patient rooms, or they will kindly be asked to leave the building.

All waiting rooms and common areas, such as the cafeteria, will remain closed to visitors until further notice.