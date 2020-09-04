Austin Lowe's employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

The individual last worked on March 24 at the store located at 6400 Brodie Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Lowe's employee died in Travis County on April 4 after testing positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to KVUE.

According to an email from Lowe's, the employee last worked on March 24 at one of its stores located at 6400 Brodie Lane.

The location has since been extensively cleaned to the CDC's guidelines. Lowe's said any employees who worked closely with this individual have been put on paid leave.

"Lowe’s is devastated to learn of our associate’s passing, and we will work closely with the family to ease this tragedy however we can," the company said in a statement. "Our thoughts are also with our store associates, and we’re providing grief counselors as well as a 14-day paid leave as needed."

Lowe’s recently announced it is giving temporary $2 an hour wage increases for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly employees during the month of April. The company also said it will close all locations on Easter.

"The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we continue to work with the CDC and state health department on the confirmed COVID-19 case of the Lowe’s associate at our Austin store at 6400 Brodie Lane," Lowe's said.