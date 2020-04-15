At 112, Minnesota's oldest person adapts birthday party during COVID-19

Erna Zahn of New Ulm gets special treatment on her 112th birthday.

NEW ULM, Minn. — Minnesota’s oldest resident didn’t get the birthday party planned for her.

But 112-year-old Erna Zahn didn’t do half bad – starting with the new hairdo given her by a staff member at Oak Hills Living Center where Erna lives in New Ulm.

Jealous?

Her day got better.

With Erna at her window, a parade of cars passed by with friends and family cheering Erna from car windows.

“Oh, my word,” a delighted Erna said from inside.

Born in 1908 in Wisconsin, Erna married Meilahn Zahn and raised her family – moving along the way to New Ulm where her husband took a teaching position.

Erna's secret to longevity?

“Eat your breakfast, your body needs it,” Erna says. “Hot oatmeal is my favorite.”

