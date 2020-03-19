Arvest Bank closing lobbies and in-store branches to combat COVID-19 outbreak

The bank announced today that it will close all branch lobbies and in-store branches to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "People helping people” is part of Arvest Bank’s mission statement, and the bank announced today that it will close all branch lobbies and in-store branches in an effort to help its communities, customers and associates fight the spread of COVID-19.

The closures are effective beginning Friday, March 20. Arvest will continue to offer drive-thru and ATM services at all branches that feature those capabilities. Drive-thru hours for each location are available on arvest.com.

Additionally, customers who believe they have matters that require meeting with an Arvest banker can call (877) 848-8373 to request an appointment at a nearby branch location.

Arvest is taking numerous other steps to meet its customers’ needs. The bank encourages customers who conduct routine transactions to use Arvest’s Online Banking with BlueIQ and Arvest GO mobile app platforms.

The bank is advising any loan and/or credit card customers dealing with hardship due to the effects of COVID-19 to call (877) 483-2940 to discuss their options for assistance and payment deferrals. Customers needing assistance with a business loan should contact their loan officer.

“People helping people find financial solutions for life has been our mission statement for more than 20 years,” Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. “In these unprecedented times, that help – and some of the solutions – may be delivered differently in some instances.

Arvest Bank Lobby and In-Store Branch Closures as of Friday, March 20 mistake, though, we are here to serve our customers and will be providing the best service possible to meet their needs.”

Arvest continues to follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as taking additional steps, to ensure its facilities, drive-thrus and ATMs are cleaned more frequently.

Arvest’s general customer service line – (866) 952-9523 – remains available from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Central Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. The bank also offers a 24-Hour Account

Information Line at (800) 601-8655.