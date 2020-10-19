Arkansas virus hospitalizations hit new high, 10 new deaths

The Arkansas Department of Health on Monday reported 41 more people hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing its total to 613.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas has again hit a new record for number of people hospitalized because of the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Monday reported 41 more people hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing its total to 613.

The state's confirmed and probable virus cases increased by 531 to 99,597. Its COVID-19 fatalities increased by 10 to 1,714.