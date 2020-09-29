Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Arkansas to receive 900,000 rapid response tests from the federal government

The state should get 59,000 within the next 10 days.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson says we must continue to follow guidelines for public health officials to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas continues to trend high, Hutchinson and Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero reinforce necessary measures to contain the virus.

"I want to once again reiterate that it's important to wear the masks correctly. It has to cover the nose and cover the mouth. That's the way you prevent the spread of the virus," Dr. Romero said.

Both K-through12 public school districts and universities had a slight decrease in active cases from the previous week.

"I've talked to superintendents, and they are looking at efforts to redouble to make sure safety precautions are in place as much as possible," said Education Secretary John Key.

The governor highlighted testing efforts.

The state is reaching its goal of more than 1-million tests by the end of September.

This comes on the heels of an announcement from the president that 150 million rapid response tests will be distributed to states by the federal government.

Arkansas will receive 900,000 tests and 59,000 of those within the next ten days.

"We're going to have to prioritize it initially, whether it's schools, which will be a top priority," Hutchinson said.

The governor revealed that during the weekly report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that the state is still in the red zone for new coronavirus cases and the 7th highest in the country.

"It's just a reminder that if you go out wherever in Arkansas, then unless you're social distancing, then you're in jeopardy of attracting the virus, and so be careful," Hutchinson said.

The task force report states two-thirds of our counties have community transmission, with new cases double the national average.