Arkansas to move into Phase 2 of reopening the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday (June 10) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas will be moving into Phase 2 of reopening the state.

“Americans are on the move and they can’t be tied down,” Hutchinson said during his daily briefing.

Phase 2 will become effective on Monday, June 15.

Gov. Hutchinson said the state will provide more support for Benton and Washington Counties to deal with the surge in cases in recent days.

For Phase 2, the White House recommends limitations for group gatherings, like avoiding gatherings larger than 50 people. Non-essential travel could resume as well as school and camp activities, among other things.

Phase 2 is an option for “states and regions with no evidence of a rebound and that satisfy the gating criteria for a second time,” according to White House guidelines.

The governor said that we have already moved into Phase 2 in a lot of areas.

Everything that was limited to 1/3 capacity can now move to 2/3 capacity, such as venues, restaurants, gyms and salons, as long as they can maintain social distancing.

According to the White House guidelines, during Phase 2 "all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place."

The White House also recommends that employees should continue to work at home whenever possible during Phase 2.

The governor said the state will release guidelines for Phase 2 by Friday (June 12).

The COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas are as followed:

10,368 total cases (up 288)

181 hospitalizations (up 8)

165 deaths (up 4)

3,087 are active cases

49 patients on ventilators (up 5)

7,116 recoveries

Of the 288 new cases, the top three counties are Pulaski Co. with 51 new cases, Washington Co. with 44 and Benton Co. with 37.