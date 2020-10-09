Arkansas teams up with Baptist Health to increase COVID-19 test processing

With previously having to send tests out of state for processing, this option will result in quicker turn around times so Arkansans can receive results sooner.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — In an attempt to ramp up COVID-19 testing across Arkansas, the state is partnering with Baptist Health Hospital to process more tests per day.

With previously having to send tests out of state for processing, this option will result in quicker turn around times so Arkansans can receive results sooner.

Governor Asa Hutchinson wants more Arkansans to be tested for the virus.

UAMS is holding a drive-thru testing site Thursday (Sept. 10) on the corner of North Street and Woolsey Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No fee is required but there is a maximum of 200 tests that will be given on a first come first serve basis.

The testing is available for anyone over 16 years old.

The governor says the participation of hospitals to get Arkansans tested is critical.

Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells says with a new testing machine they will now be able to increase the state's daily processing capabilities by about 20%.

“This piece of equipment runs over 1,000 tests per day,” Wells said.

Before the partnership, the state was sending 400-1,000 tests out of state for processing.

Wells says the first block of testing each day will be dedicated to the Arkansas Department of Health. The rest of the testing will be given to Baptist Health.

He says the partnership is a need for the state.

“It does benefit Baptist Health but first and foremost it’ll benefit the state of Arkansas,” Wells said.