Arkansas still in the first phases of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine

Healthcare workers across Arkansas began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine almost three weeks ago and will soon be receiving their second dose.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — It’s almost been three weeks since frontline healthcare workers across our area began getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just last week nursing home staff and residents also received their first doses.

Arkansas is still in the first phase of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arkansas Department of Health says phase 1-A includes vaccinating healthcare workers, long-term care residents and thanks to changes by the governor, all first-responders.

“It was just the high-risk EMS workers doing patient transport that stayed in 1-A but the governor has asked us to move first responders to 1-A,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.

Dr. Dillaha says there is a 72-hour window after vaccines are given by hospitals or pharmacies before those numbers have to be reported to the ADH, so there is a data lag.

“To see the folks they are vaccinating where are they on the priority list and how much vaccine they anticipate they are going to need to finish the job." she said. "We will continue the job until we see a drop off in demand and we’ll move on to phase 1-B."

The ADH says the vaccine is being rolled out as fast as it can be and it is possible that some parts of the state will finish phase 1-A before others, so there could be an overlap in phases throughout the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says with increasing cases because of holiday gatherings, it looks like January is going to be a very difficult month putting even more strain on our hospitals.

“People have to wear a mask, socially distance and not just simply rely on a vaccine that’s down the road," Gov. Hutchinson said. "We have to be cautious and careful now. And it’s going to be a tough month and we have to work together to get through it."