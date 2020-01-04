x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Arkansas state representative tests positive for coronavirus

An Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after the Legislature met for a special session.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after the Legislature met for a special session. 

Credit: Arkansas House
Rep. Reginald Murdock

Rep. Reginald Murdock says he's in isolation at his Marianna home and doesn't currently have any symptoms. 

Murdock says he underwent testing on Monday. 

Arkansas lawmakers met last week for a marathon session to approve a $173 million fund to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, with the House meeting in a basketball arena instead of the Capitol. 

Health officials say the state has had at least 566 cases.

RELATED: Daily Coronavirus Updates in Arkansas: 584 confirmed cases, 10 deaths. Walmart to open drive-thru testing for first responders

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Florida Gov. issues stay-at-home order; US death toll tops 4,000