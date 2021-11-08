Arkansas sets another record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for third day in a row

11 more people are hospitalized for COVID-19, setting the record high of 1,446.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of patients in Arkansas hospitals is at a record high for the third day in a row.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), 11 more people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, setting the record high at 1,446.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, in total for Arkansas, there are 515 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 296 on ventilators. 20 more people have died from the virus, totaling 6,366 in the state.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals are reporting 212 COVID-19 patients, with 83 patients in the ICU and 48 are on ventilators.

In the River Valley, there are 160 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 45 of them are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

The state is reporting 2,940 more cases of COVID-19, totaling 410,842.

Over 1.1 million Arkansans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

This comes after several schools around the state debate whether or not to require face masks for students.