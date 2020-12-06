Arkansas sees over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in one day span

The state saw an increase of 731 positive cases of COVID-19, totaling 11,547 cumulative cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas saw its biggest one day increase of COVID-19 cases on Friday (June 12).

The state saw an increase of 731 positive cases of COVID-19, totaling 11,547 cumulative cases.

As of Friday, there is a total of 3,764 active cases, 203 hospitalized (up 16), 49 patients on ventilators, 176 deaths (up 5) and 7,607 recoveries.

One-third of the new cases in the last 24 hours have come from a Tyson Foods facility. Governor Asa Hutchinson said out of the 199 Tyson employees who tested positive for the virus, only one showed symptoms.

The top counties include Washington County with 220 new cases and Benton County with 91.

Health officials continue to urge those in public to wear masks and keep a social distance to help contain the spread of the virus.

Gov. Hutchinson says "we need to live life, just do it carefully and safely."

The governor says the state will continue with its plan to reopen to Phase 2 on Monday (June 15).