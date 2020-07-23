x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Arkansas sees one day spike of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (July 23) that there have been a reported 1,013 new cases in the last 24 hours, totaling 36,259 so far in the state.
Credit: KFSM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has seen its largest number of community COVID-19 cases since the state began tracking.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (July 23) that there have been a reported 1,013 new cases in the last 24 hours, totaling 36,259 so far in the state.

480 people are hospitalized, an increase of six, and there are six new deaths, totaling 386 so far in the state.

A total of 5,487 people were tested for the virus over the last 24 hours. 

Dr. Jose Romero said there are 107 patients on ventilators and a total of 28,864 recoveries in Arkansas. There are 7,009 active cases in the state as of Thursday.

Watch live: Gov. Hutchinson and health officials give daily COVID-19 update

Watch live: Gov. Hutchinson and health officials give daily COVID-19 update.

Posted by 5NEWS on Thursday, July 23, 2020
Credit: KFSM

The number of new cases by Arkansas counties includes:

  • Pulaski Co: 113
  • Washington Co: 76
  • Benton Co: 73
  • Sebastian Co: 65
  • Craighead Co: 41

Gov. Hutchinson announced Solomon Graves as the next Arkansas Secretary of Corrections, succeeding outgoing Secretary of Corrections Wendy Kelley. 

RELATED: State Sen. Jason Rapert tests positive for COVID-19, pneumonia

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live