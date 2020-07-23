Arkansas sees one day spike of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (July 23) that there have been a reported 1,013 new cases in the last 24 hours, totaling 36,259 so far in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has seen its largest number of community COVID-19 cases since the state began tracking.

480 people are hospitalized, an increase of six, and there are six new deaths, totaling 386 so far in the state.

A total of 5,487 people were tested for the virus over the last 24 hours.

Dr. Jose Romero said there are 107 patients on ventilators and a total of 28,864 recoveries in Arkansas. There are 7,009 active cases in the state as of Thursday.

The number of new cases by Arkansas counties includes:

Pulaski Co: 113

Washington Co: 76

Benton Co: 73

Sebastian Co: 65

Craighead Co: 41

Gov. Hutchinson announced Solomon Graves as the next Arkansas Secretary of Corrections, succeeding outgoing Secretary of Corrections Wendy Kelley.