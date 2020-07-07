Arkansas sees largest single-day increase in hospitalizations

As of Tuesday, there are a reported 32 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, totaling 369 throughout Arkansas, the largest single-day jump in terms of hospitalizations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas has seen its biggest one day increase in hospitalizations.

On Tuesday (July 7) Governor Asa Hutchinson said the rise in hospitalizations is significant for the state.

As of Tuesday, there are a reported 32 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, totaling 369 throughout Arkansas, the largest single-day jump in terms of hospitalizations.

There are a reported 113 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Northwest Arkansas, which is six more than Monday (July 6).

According to Northwest Arkansas Health Care Providers, there are 43 in our area on ventilators, an additional five from Monday. This however includes both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other medical needs.

The governor explained why there is a recent uptick in hospitalizations.

“I asked Doctor Smith of course why is that so high and the answer is that’s a lagging indicator," Gov. Hutchinson said. "If you remember the spike in cases a week ago, now we are seeing some of the results of that through the increase of hospitalizations.”

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith says the increase in hospitalizations is through the state, but the largest single increase for a specific hospital was in Pulaski County.

As of Tuesday, there were an additional 259 cases of COVID-19, totaling 24,512, and nine additional deaths totaling 301, five of which were under the age of 65.

Of the total cases, 5,486 are considered active cases. The state is reporting 18,725 recoveries so far.