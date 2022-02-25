Some Arkansas schools could change mask mandate as COVID cases drop

With COVID-19 cases on a sharp decline from the omicron surge in January, some Arkansas schools are starting to think about changing their mask policies.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The CDC released new guidance Friday, and it featured new recommendations when it comes to masking up.

These brand-new recommendations didn't stop some school districts that had already dropped the face coverings, but for other districts they have been waiting for something like this.

"I just don't feel like we have the rationale to mandate mask wearing," said Nika Waits with the Fayetteville Public Schools Board of Education.

Thursday night, the Fayetteville School Board discussed whether or not to continue masks in school. They ultimately ended the policy throughout the district, except when on buses or any school transportation.

Little Rock School District had the same conversation as they put up a motion to reconsider masks, along with suspending contact tracing and quarantining.

While the board discussed for hours on removing COVID precautions, the majority of the members wanted more guidance in case transmission increased again.

The group wanted to if they should make the decision based on community or district case numbers and how many cases would be needed to begin wearing masks again.

"I don't like the mask mandate extended to April, just because that's so far out and so much can happen but I'm really struggling with what is the right number," said Leigh Ann Wilson, an LRSD Board Member.

The board decided to keep the COVID precautions in place until they could get more information from health experts.

"We want to do what is right for students in that we want to be very thoughtful about what we do, and we want to know what the medical folks are saying and what the numbers are saying," said Greg Adams, LRSD Board President.