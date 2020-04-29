Arkansas restaurants can reopen for limited dine-in soon

Restaurants can reopen on May 11th for limited dine-in services.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that restaurants will be allowed to reopen for limited dine-in on May 11.

The limitations include no groups over 10 people, daily staff screenings, staff must wear gloves and face masks and social distancing must be followed.

Only 33% of a restaurant's occupancy will be allowed at this time.

Phase two includes increasing capacity while still maintaining social distance. Phase three would allow restaurants to return to normal operations.

The governor also announced the “Arkansas Ready for Business” $15 million grant program to assist companies in the re-start phase; money will help with PPE, hand sanitizing stations, etc. He says it is a program to help restart businesses and grow consumer confidence. It will allow up to $100,000 per company based on the number of employees.

The announcement comes after the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state increases by seven, totaling 59 so far.

As of April 29, there are 3,192 COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and 93 hospitalizations (down 11).