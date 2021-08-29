Arkansas reports under 800 new COVID cases as hospitalizations decrease

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health's report Sunday showed 787 new COVID-19 cases around the state, along with 25 more deaths.

Governor Asa Hutchinson acknowledged Sunday's decrease in new cases, but emphasized the importance in getting vaccinated to help prevent death and serious illness in the state as a result of the virus.

"Our new cases today are significantly lower than last Sunday, and our vaccinations have increased. We’re again reminded of the toll that COVID is taking on our community with an additional 25 deaths today. The vaccine can help prevent death and serious illness from COVID," Hutchinson said.