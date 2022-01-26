Arkansas reports record-high hospitalizations from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported another record-high number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday despite the amount of active cases decreasing across the state.
"Another decline in active cases is encouraging. The increased hospitalizations are a challenge," Gov. Hutchinson said.
The record is 1,819 hospitalizations, only narrowly topping Monday's hospitalization numbers by two.
A total of 9,574 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 150,000 new cases reported.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 756,385 (+6,561)
- Active cases: 84,226 (-5,346)
- Total deaths: 9,574 (+18)
- Hospitalized: 1,819 (+34)
- On ventilators: 223 (-10)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,539,345 (+1,273)
Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his weekly press briefing last Friday that over 3% of the population in Arkansas currently has an active COVID case.
The governor said that although cases are high in the current wave, hospitalizations are far less in comparison.
Dr. Jose Romero said that while omicron may be less severe on an individual level, the breakout is "still very severe on a societal level" and poses a threat to our hospitals and capacity issues.