Arkansas reports more than 2,300 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as surge continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 16 more deaths as a result of the virus.

Saturday's report from the Arkansas Department of Heath showed 2,360 new cases around the state as Arkansas saw three more people hospitalized due to COVID.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that new cases are the lowest that the state has seen in five weeks, but acknowledged that the number is still far too high.

"Our new cases this week are the lowest in 5 weeks but still too high. But there are too many deaths that are avoidable with the vaccines. Our hospital capacity is steady, but it’s important we protect ourselves from COVID to ensure that space remains available," Hutchinson said.

Total cases: 462,723 (+2,360 )

Total deaths: 7,038 ( +16 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,246 (+3)

Fully immunized: 1,246,560 (+6,897)