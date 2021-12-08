Arkansas reports record-high of 303 COVID patients on ventilators

Arkansas' report Sunday showed that 22 more Arkansans died due to COVID-19. The state also reported 1,517 new cases, which is similar to last Sunday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' report Sunday showed that 22 more Arkansans died due to COVID-19. The state also reported 1,517 new cases, which is a similar number to last Sunday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that Sunday's report looks similar to that of last week, but highlighted the decrease in hospitalizations and increased vaccination rate throughout the week as school's prepare to return Monday.

Key facts to know:

New cases: 419,807 (+1 ,517 )

Total deaths: 6,467 ( +22 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,413 (-39)

Fully immunized: 1,126,650 (+3,062)

"While today’s report looks similar to last Sunday, the decline in hospitalizations today is helpful. We’ve made real progress in vaccinations, and I applaud the school districts that have worked hard to be ready for school tomorrow," Hutchinson said.