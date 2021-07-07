Arkansas reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest count in almost five months

The surge in cases comes as the Delta variant of the virus spreads through Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (July 7), the highest daily new case count since February.

The ADH also reported 547 new active cases and an additional seven deaths caused by the virus.

16 more Arkansans have been hospitalized due to the virus over the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, hospitalizations spiked by 55.

Today’s report shows the highest number of new cases in months, and hospitalizations continue to increase. I’m looking forward to the first Community COVID Conversation tomorrow at 6pm in Cabot with more communities in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/uH2rEWQo3L — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 7, 2021

Governor Asa Hutchinson has stated it's everyone's personal responsibility to get vaccinated at this point. He is asking employers to help encourage workers to get the shots and offer paid time off. Hutchinson will also be hosting his first "community conversation" about COVID-19 in Cabot on Thursday, where he and other city leaders will field questions from citizens concerned about the vaccines.

Mercy Health, one of the largest healthcare providers and employers in the region, also announced Wednesday that its employees would be required to be vaccinated by the end of September.

The FDA is expected to give full authorization to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines soon. The FDA only issuing the COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use has left some people unvaccinated skeptical of the shots.