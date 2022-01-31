Over the weekend, Arkansas reports nearly 8,700 new COVID cases

On Monday, Arkansas reported 8,698 new COVID cases along with 12 more deaths using data from over the past weekend.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas reported 8,698 new COVID cases in the state, along with 12 more deaths from the past weekend.

Over the past week, Arkansas reached record-high hospitalizations at 1,819. Fortunately, there seems to be a decline.

A total of 9,628 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 776,759 (+8,698)

776,759 Active cases: 63,306 (-11,684)

63,306 Total deaths: 9,628 (+12)

9,628 Hospitalized: 1,715 (-5)

1,715 On ventilators: 250 (+9)

250 Fully vaccinated: 1,544,804 (+2,357)

Today’s report includes the data from this past weekend. The steady decline in active cases and lower new cases continue to show us moving in the right direction, but we still have work to do on the vaccination front. Let’s all do our part. pic.twitter.com/L5m6pCQ4vt — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 31, 2022