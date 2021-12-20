Arkansas reports 1,719 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,719 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 24 more deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed Friday that Arkansas saw 1,719 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths.

The state saw its first omicron case on Friday, December 17, and the Arkansas Department confirmed that it saw its second omicron case on Wednesday, December 22.

The governor said it is clear that omicron is in our state and it is spreading rapidly.

He also encouraged Arkansans to get their vaccine, noting 62% percent of Arkansans have received one dose of the vaccine, 51% are fully vaccinated, while only 14% have the booster dose.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 548,967 (+1,719)

Active cases: 9,572 (+977)

Total deaths: 9,044 (+24)

Hospitalized: 491 (-4)

On ventilators: 108 (+1)

Fully vaccinated: 1,497,795 (+1,672)

