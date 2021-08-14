Arkansas reports nearly 7,000 more fully vaccinated as delta variant continues surge

Arkansas reported that 6,858 more Arkansans became fully vaccinated Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1,123,588.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health's report shows more than 2,000 new COVID cases were reported in the state, continuing the strain on hospitals throughout Arkansas.

Key facts to know:

New cases: 416,173 ( +2,117 )

Total deaths: 6,445 ( +13 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,452 (-6)

Fully immunized: 1,123,588 (+6,858)

According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Saturday's report showed an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in new cases as opposed to last week.

"Today’s report shows some improvement from last week. Vaccinations are up and new cases are down, but we still are seeing strain on our hospitals. The Arkansas Department of Health has vaccine clinics across the state, and it’s available in your community," Hutchinson said.