Arkansas officials reports first two children deaths due to COVID-19

The only details the Arkansas Department of Health released are that the deaths occurred in children under 18 years old.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been two total pediatric COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The first was reported to ADH at the end of last year, but took some time for officials to confirm.

Arkansas's cases have surged in recent weeks because of the delta variant of the virus and a low number of people getting vaccinated.

On Wednesday, July 22, the department of health reported 13 new deaths, putting Arkansas's total death count at 6,020.

Arkansas's vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the country, with a little over 35% of the state being reported as fully vaccinated.