Arkansas continues to report record rise in COVID hospitalizations

On Monday, Jan. 24, Arkansas reported 3,243 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. The state also saw an increase in hospitalizations to 1,817.

A total of 9,532 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 136,000 new cases reported.

Active cases are down by more than 9,000 since Saturday, but hospitalizations show the biggest increase of 184 in one day. Today, we have additional beds coming online, and we’re asking the legislature for an additional $4.7 million to open up more beds at UAMS. pic.twitter.com/bdQzCyFUYU — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 24, 2022

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his weekly press briefing last Friday that over 3% of the population in Arkansas currently has an active COVID case.

"Active cases are down by more than 9,000 since Saturday, but hospitalizations show the biggest increase of 184 in one day. Today, we have additional beds coming online, and we’re asking the legislature for an additional $4.7 million to open up more beds at UAMS," Governor Hutchinson said in a tweet on Monday.

The governor said that although cases are high in the current wave, hospitalizations are far less in comparison.

Dr. Jose Romero said that while omicron may be less severe on an individual level, the breakout is "still very severe on a societal level" and poses a threat to our hospitals and capacity issues.