Arkansas prison lets some coronavirus-positive staff work

Arkansas prison staff who test positive for the coronavirus have been allowed to work at a facility where at least 876 inmates have the virus.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

Arkansas Division of Correction Director Dexter Payne said Tuesday that the agency has allowed staff with the virus to work at the Cummins Unit if they are asymptomatic. 

Arkansas Division of Correction Director Dexter Payne said Tuesday that the agency has allowed staff with the virus to work at the Cummins Unit if they are asymptomatic. 

Payne says the staff are only allowed to work with inmates who test positive for the virus. 

Payne detailed the state's policy in a document filed in response to a lawsuit by inmates that claims prison officials haven't done enough to prevent the spread of the virus. 

